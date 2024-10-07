Kuzma perks up But First, Coffee gig

But First, Coffee marked a significant milestone introduced on 25 August held But First, Coff33: Kuz Coff33 Break, a much-anticipated event featuring NBA hoopster Kyle Kuzma at the SM Mall of Asia Main Mall Atrium.

The day began with PR3-GAM3, a prelude that featured But First, Coffee’s current offerings, including the Sip N’ Save drink line, and showcased popular Event Carts with Coffee Bar, Matcha Bar and Milky Bar experiences.

The segment also provided a platform to discuss how to begin one’s coffee journey and reinforce the brand’s commitment to growth.

It culminated in the arrival of international basketball sensation Kyle Kuzma for the Kuz Coff33 Break.

The segment also provided a platform to discuss how to begin one’s coffee journey.

Fans swarmed from the first to the third floors, leaving Kuzma in awe of the overwhelming support.

His first-ever public appearance in the Philippines created an electric atmosphere as attendees interacted with their basketball idol, enjoyed their favorite coffee drinks, and celebrated But First, Coffee’s achievements.

4 years on

In just four years, But First, Coffee has evolved from a humble home-based coffee business in 2020 to a nationwide favorite with 180 branches and counting. Despite its rapid expansion, the brand upholds its mission to provide affordable, great-tasting coffee for all.

But First, Coff33: Kuz Coff33 Break not only highlighted this commitment but also showcased the brand’s ability to push boundaries and connect with diverse audiences through innovative partnerships and events.

But First, Coffee is no stranger to notable collaborations. Their partnership with Jinro to launch the Sun-Fizzed Sips drink line and collaboration with local chocolate brand Auro Chocolate for the Auro Series are just a few examples of how the brand is redefining the coffee landscape in the Philippines. These initiatives underscore their dedication to celebrating local culture while embracing fresh, international perspectives.