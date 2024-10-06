PNP calls for heightened vigilance vs poll disruptors

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Francisco Rommel Marbil on Sunday ordered all police units nationwide to heighten their vigilance against those armed groups planning to disrupt the conduct of the 2025 midterm elections.

In a statement, the PNP chief stressed the need to remain vigilant as the deadline for filing Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) approaches.

“I encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” said Marbil, adding that they will concentrate on keeping police presence and prioritizing public safety in areas historically prone to election-related violence.

“With the political climate heating up, our role is critical in ensuring a secure and fair environment for all candidates and the public. I am directing all police units to intensify security operations, especially in traditional election hotspots where tensions often escalate,” the PNP chief said.

Marbil also cited the PNP’s implementation of additional security measures including increased police visibility, the establishment of strategic checkpoints and enhanced intelligence monitoring in these areas.

“We are putting extra attention on regions that have seen heightened activity from armed groups and criminal elements,” said Marbil. “We will not allow any threats to undermine the democratic process. Our primary objective is to prevent any form of violence or intimidation.”

Marbil also warned the members of the police force to maintain strict neutrality and refrain from engaging in partisan politics.

“The PNP remains a nonpartisan institution. Any officer found engaging in political interference or supporting candidates will face severe sanctions. Our integrity is non-negotiable, and we must uphold the rule of law at all times,” said Marbil.

He added that “all necessary precautions are in place” for the upcoming polls and all police units nationwide are on high alert and prepared to respond swiftly to any incidents that may arise during the electoral period.