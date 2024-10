Even rain couldn't deter Angkas riders and other bikers from joining the motorcade after their community formally filed candidacy in the upcoming midterm election as one of the partylists named Angkassangga at the Comelec's certificate of candidacy filing venue in Manila Hotel on Saturday, 5 October 2024. Here, they are joined by the party's first nominee, George Royeca. Photos by KING RODRIGUEZ.











