A Duterte appeal

The Philippines on Thursday pushed back against a Japanese NGO that asked the UN to support former President Rodrigo Duterte in his case before the ICC, saying the complaint carried little weight and was unlikely to lead to any action.

The DFA said the UN Human Rights Council simply accepted and circulated the group’s statement as part of normal procedure, not because it agreed with its claims.

The NGO, the International Career Support Association, argued before the UN that Duterte’s surrender to the ICC was politically motivated and called for his provisional release.