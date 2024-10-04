Phl condemns ‘use of force’ in SCS following Vietnam-China clash

The Philippines on Friday called on claimants in the South China Sea to exercise “genuine self-restraint,” following the confrontation between China Coast Guard personnel and Vietnamese fishermen.

“The Philippines has consistently denounced the use of force, aggression, and intimidation in the South China Sea, and emphasized the need for actors to exercise genuine self-restraint,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“It is a paramount obligation to ensure the safety at sea of vessels and their crew, especially fisherfolk,” it added.

The Philippines, through the DFA, also “underscores the need for disputes in the SCS to be managed peacefully and in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.”

The statement was issued after a “serious incident” involving Vietnamese fishermen and Chinese maritime authorities occurred on 29 September.

The Vietnam foreign ministry on Wednesday accused Chinese law enforcers of beating Vietnamese fishermen and taking their fishing equipment away while operating on the Paracel Islands.

The Paracel Islands, which China calls Xisha Islands, are a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, which are also claimed by China and Taiwan.

The disputed islands have been under the control of China after it built a military installation on Woody Island with an airfield and artificial harbor.

Vietnam has conveyed a protest and alarm over the alleged attack to the Chinese ambassador in Hanoi.