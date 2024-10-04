Chinese woman's frustration leads to airport disruption

A female Chinese passenger became frustrated at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after she was not allowed to leave the country on the morning of Friday, 4 October.

According to airport security, the passenger, YaFen Wun, threw her belongings in the departure area and lay down on the driveway before attempting to jump off.

Airport security and other law enforcement respond quickly to prevent the foreign national from hurting herself.

According to the initial report, Wun failed to present her exit clearance. Thus, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) prohibited her from leaving the country.

Wun is a POGO worker, and the BI-NAIA clarified that in order for her to leave the country, she must first downgrade her visa. Even if she chooses to leave the country, she must follow the correct procedures by downgrading her 9G visa (working visa) to get her Immigration Exit Clearance before she is allowed to depart the country.

Wun wanted to leave the country voluntarily but she didn't have the funds to get her exit clearance by downgrading her work visa, according to a Philippine Airlines (PAL) interpreter.

The airport authorities promptly notified the Chinese embassy of the incident, and Wun may be charged for causing public alarm and scandal due to her actions.