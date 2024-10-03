New voters number 7M

The number of new voters has breached seven million, according to the latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

A total of 7,436,555 new Filipino voters registered during the voting registration period for the 2025 polls, which started on 12 February and ended on 30 September.

Of that total, 3,805,587 were female, while 3,360,968 were male.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of new voters, with 1,223,159. The National Capital Region followed with 997,062, and Central Luzon had 834,467.

In contrast, the Cordillera Administrative Region logged the lowest number of new voters, with 111,410. Additionally, 9,201 new voters registered at the Comelec’s main office.

