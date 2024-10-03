Korean President Yoon's state visit expected to forge 'greater partnership' with Phl

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a state visit to the Philippines this October. Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa said the visit would further elevate the strong partnership between the Philippines and Korea in various areas, including political ties, security, economy, development cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Here's the ambassador's full statement:

A message to the Philippine Press from Ambassador lee Sang-hwa

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines

3 October 2024 Embassy of the Republic of Korea

The State Visit to the Philippines by President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea will take place during October 2024. The visit by President Yoon will be his first as the President of Korea, and it is the first State Visit to the Philippines by a Korean President since 2011.

The visit marks a pivotal moment in the 75-year diplomatic relationship between Korea and the Philippines and symbolizes our strong bond and close connection of our leaders. President Yoon's State Visit epitomizes not only a celebration of past achievements but a forging of even greater partnership and opportunities.

As the visit is expected to further elevate the already robust partnership between the two countries in various areas, including political ties, security, economy, development cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, we hope that the Philippine press will cover the visit so as to bring to light its significance for both the Philippines and Korea.

I have great confidence in the professionalism of Filipino journalists, and in extending my gratitude for the close friendship and cooperation you have shown to our Embassy and to our nation, I anxiously look forward to your coverage of the State Visit. Thank you.