U.S., Phl hold volunteerism workshop

The United States Peace Corps and the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA) trained 52 representatives from the government, civil society and private institutions in Cebu City from 24 to 27 September to strengthen the Philippine Volunteer Service Program and help foster a culture of volunteerism in the Philippines.

The workshop, co-facilitated by experts from the US Peace Corps and PNVSCA, trained participants in assessing the current state of the Philippine volunteerism landscape and developing strategies to boost their volunteer activities, maximize resources through collaborations and institutionalize volunteerism efforts.

Volunteer activities, when formalized, mainstreamed and given institutional support, have the capacity to increase access to public services, enhance development activities and reach more vulnerable populations.

“This initiative is one of the many collaborations with the United States and Philippine key stakeholders, including government agencies, academic institutions and civil society organizations, on volunteerism. Now, we aim for a more unified and institutionalized approach that will mobilize volunteers towards nation-building,” said PNVSCA Executive Director Donald James Gawe.

During the workshop, participants learned about best practices and frameworks from the United States’ flagship volunteerism programs: the US Peace Corps, which sends American volunteers abroad, and AmeriCorps, which engages volunteers in service within the United States.

US Peace Corps Host Country Volunteerism Program Specialist Elizabeth Jung provided examples of volunteerism, national service and service learning from the United States, which could serve as models to foster the culture of volunteerism in the Philippines.

“The US Peace Corps is proud to support this workshop in partnership with PNVSCA. We thank all the partners representing various sectors and different provinces for coming together to discuss the future of volunteerism in the Philippines,” Ms. Jung said. “We hope that the energy and collaborative spirit we were privileged to witness continues as participants return home.”

The Philippine Volunteer Service Program is a national initiative led by the PNVSCA that promotes volunteerism as a development strategy for nation-building through the multi-sectoral collaboration of government, non-government organizations, educational institutions and civil society.

Stakeholders will implement the strategies developed during the workshop in their respective sectors, with PNVSCA harmonizing these efforts to institutionalize the Philippine Volunteer Service Program.