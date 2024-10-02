'The chosen one' to run for senator

A senatorial aspirant claiming to be "the chosen one" has formalized her candidacy during the second day of the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing at the Manila Hotel.

Bethsaida Lopez who appeared to be in tears even before making her introductory speech, lamented how she has been declared a nuisance candidate by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) "multiple times."

Lopez said she was disqualified by the Comelec after saying she has no capacity to run "due to poverty."

"Nakakalungkot. Gagawa ako ng kabutihan para sa bansa pero idi-disqualify sa pagiging mahirap (It's saddening. I'm willing to do good for the country but I will be disqualified just because I'm poor)," Lopez said.

Poverty not an issue

Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco, meanwhile, said that no person will be dismissed as a nuisance candidate simply because they are poor.

"Hindi pwedeng ma-declare na nuisance candidate ang isang tao dahil lang wala siyang financial capacity to launch a nationwide campaign (A person cannot be declared a nuisance candidate just because he does not have the financial capacity to launch a nationwide campaign)," Laudiangco told reporters.

"Tinanggal na po ng Comelec yung financial aspect ng pangangampanya para lang ma-declare kang nuisance candidate (The Comelec has eliminated the financial aspect of campaigning just to declare them a nuisance candidate)," he added.

Section 69 of the Omnibus Election Code defines a nuisance candidate as one who files a COC to put the election process in mockery or disrespute; to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of names; or if a candidate demonstrates that is has no bona fide intention to run for the office.

Comelec said it is targeting to finish the cases of nuisance candidates by 30 November.