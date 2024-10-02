LIVE updates - COC filing Day 2

Today marks the second day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).
For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.
The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024.
Stay tuned for live updates.
9:20 AM - Senator Imee Marcos, accompanied by supporters and a marching band, makes her way outside Manila Hotel to file her candidacy as she seeks re-election for Senator on Wednesday, 2 October 2024. | Via King Rodriguez
9:17 AM - Senator Imee Marcos, accompanied by former first lady Imelda Marcos and sons Borgy and Michael, has filed her COC at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel. She will be seeking re-election after withdrawing from the administration's slate. | Via Gabriela Baron
9:00 AM - Supporters of Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan have begun arriving at SM Grand Central, Caloocan, where Mayor Along, Vice Mayor Karina Teh, and other local officials are expected to file their respective certificates of candidacy (COCs). | Via Aljon Eguia
Senator Imee Marcos has arrived at Manila Hotel to file her COC for re-election on Wednesday, 2 October. She is accompanied by former first lady Imelda Marcos. | Via Gabriela Baron
Victoriano Inte, the first Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filer on day 2, 2 October, expresses his desire to join the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
“Because of his good administration, that’s why I want to join to fulfill progressive and productive government,” said Inte, who previously ran for president in the 2022 elections.
Inte, 70, has no political background but is running as an independent senatorial aspirant with the goal of helping the Filipino people. | Via Gabriela Baron