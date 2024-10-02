LIVE updates - COC filing Day 2

Today marks the second day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.

The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024.

