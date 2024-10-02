Pacquiao to face ex-mayor in 2025 General Santos elections

General Santos City — Former Mayor Ronnel C. Rivera has confirmed that he will challenge incumbent Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao in the 2025 local elections.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Rivera, who completed his three terms as mayor before losing the 2022 congressional race for the city’s first district to Congressman Loreto Acharon, announced that his group was ready to field a full slate of candidates to oppose Pacquiao’s administration.

He explained that the announcement was delayed due to internal political processes. “We are ready. In fact, our councilors are more than enough because many are interested,” Rivera said.

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) Regional President and Rivera ally, Attorney Rogelio Garcia, confirmed that Rivera will run under the PDP, the party of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"He is running under the PDP in which we are very happy to accept him," Garcia said.

Rivera’s team will include former city councilors Attorney Monching Milleza, Arturo Cloma, former city police chief Brigadier General Willie Dangane, and Bing Dinopol. Also on the slate are returning councilor Edgar Acharon, Froebel Balleque, Jonathan Blando, and Jane Rivera.

Former Congresswoman Shirlyn Nograles is expected to run against Congressman Loreto Acharon for the city’s lone congressional district, while City Vice Mayor Rosalita Nunez will face Orlando Acharon for the vice mayoralty.

Rivera confirmed that they plan to file their certificates of candidacy on 7 October, a day before the deadline.