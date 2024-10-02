'Macho bloc' seeks Senate return

Members of the "Macho Bloc" are seeking another shot at the Senate.

The group is composed of former senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, as well as re-electionist Lito Lapid.

The trio are also among the senatorial bets supported by the Marcos' admin.

Lacson filed his certificate of candidacy COC as a senator after serving for three terms in the Senate from 2001 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022.

He first ran for presidency in 2004, but lost. In 2022, he ran anew for president but placed fifth in the race.

Lacson shared he initially wanted to retire from politics, but it was Sotto who convinced him to seek a comeback.

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat kay Tito Sotto kasi siya talaga yung nag-influence sakin kasi sabi ko nga kanina, nag-e-enjoy na ko sa retirement (I just want to thank Tito Sotto because he really influenced me because as I said before, I am enjoying retirement)," he said.

"Pero sa kanyang malaking impluwensya sa aking career at sa aking mga persona na advocacies, napahinuod ako na lumahok pa ulit para magsilbi sa ating mga kababayan (But with his great influence on my career and my personal advocacies, I felt compelled to participate again in the government to serve our countrymen)," he continued.

Sotto, meanwhile, arrived with his wife, actress Helen Gamboa, and their children, Ciara and Gian Sotto.

If granted a seat, the four-term senator said he will fight fake news and make government services more efficient.

Lapid, who refused to be interviewed by the press, commented that he wanted to continue what he had started, referring to "Lapid Law" or free legal assistance for the poor.

He has been serving as a senator since 2019 was previously in the upper house of Congress from 2004 to 2016.