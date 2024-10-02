Cops recover stolen vehicle

Five suspects were arrested by the police in a follow-up operation in connection with the theft of a vehicle on the night of 30 September in Barangay Talon Tres, Las Piñas City.

Police identified the suspects as alias Floyd, alias Napoleon, alias Jefferson, alias Jeric and alias Jaime. Reports showed that the suspects, who were associated with a credit management company and a towing service, illegally towed a Suzuki Alto owned by alias Angelo from his residence.

The owner of the vehicle sought police assistance. Upon arrival, officers found that the suspects had already towed the vehicle.

Police asked for legal documents for the towing operation, but the suspects failed to present any, leading to their arrest.

They were subsequently turned over to the ANCAR office for investigation and proper disposition around 1 a.m. on 1 October 2024.

Las Piñas City Police Station personnel were able to recover evidence, including the white Suzuki Alto and a white utility vehicle rebuilt as a tow truck.

Charges for violating RA 10883 (New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016) were filed against the arrested suspects, who are presently detained at Las Piñas City Custodial Facility.