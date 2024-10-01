Ombudsman lifts suspension vs. 5 mayors, 27 others over Chocolate Hills fiasco

The Ombudsman has lifted the six-month suspension order against five mayors and 27 others over the contentious resort at the foot of Bohol's famous Chocolate Hills.

In a 25-page order dated 31 July released only to the media on 1 October, the Ombudsman lifted the preventive suspension on the mayors, 24 barangay captains, a Tourism officer, and the regional directors of the Department of Agriculture and Philippine National Police.

"In the interest of justice and fair play and consonant to this Office's previous Consolidated Order dated 31 July 2024, the preventive suspension of the following respondents is hereby lifted," the order signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires read.

The 32 officials were among the 68 officers, including Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado, who were suspended for six months by the Ombudsman in May at the height of the investigation into Captain's Peak Garden and Resort on the Chocolate Hills, a protected area and geological park.

Aumentado was reinstated to his post in August.

Other respondents are still facing grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Based on the Ombudsman's previous ruling, the respondents "acted with manifest partiality, evident bad faith, gross inexcusable negligence, and committed gross violations of the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992 (NIPAS Act of 1992) and Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018 (E-NIPAS Act of 2018) when they remained adamant and continuously tolerated the operation and expansion of Captain's Peak Garden and Resort despite its lack of environmental clearances and permits."

The resort had reportedly operated without an environmental compliance certificate and Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau.

In March, the DENR executed a temporary closure order against the resort, initially issued in September of last year.

The Chocolate Hills has been declared the Philippines' third National Geological Monument since June 1988, owing to its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness, according to UNESCO.

It was declared a protected area through Proclamation 1037 issued by the late president Fidel Ramos in July 1997.

The world-famous Chocolate Hills is also recognized as the first Global Geopark of UNESCO.