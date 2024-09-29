Honda extends `Download and Win’ promo

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) has announced that the “Download and Win” raffle promo has been extended and now accepting entries until 15 March 2025.

Launched in September 2023, the Honda Connect app offers users enhanced vehicle security, safety and convenience. With easy installation, the app provides features such as Emergency Calls, Location Search and access to HCPI news — all without subscription fees.

Users can quickly reach emergency contacts and Honda dealerships, find nearby gas stations and convenience stores, and book services for a seamless aftersales experience. The app also sends maintenance reminders and product advisories to keep users informed.

The Download and Win raffle allows all Honda Connect users a chance to win various prizes.

Simply installing the app earns one entry for Honda Official Merchandise. Users who book services through the app receive additional entries for the grand draw, with prizes including a one-Year Periodic Maintenance, an All-New BeAT, or a brand-new Honda City 1.5 CVT Honda Sensing.

Entries are accepted until 15 March 2025, with the grand draw scheduled for 17 March 2025.

To register, users should visit the Honda Connect Raffle Entry page at https://www.hondaphil.com/app-raffle and provide their registered mobile number and email.

Winners will be notified via the app’s messaging feature, by letter and will also be announced on HCPI’s official website and social media channels.