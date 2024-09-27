Flu-like illnesses cases on downward trend — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced that the number of flu-like illnesses in the country is on a downward trend.

A total of 117,372 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases were logged by the DOH from 1 January to 14 September.

This is 15 percent lower compared to the 137,980 cases recorded during the same period last year.

The DOH further stressed that sustained prevention is needed to maintain this downtrend.

Meanwhile, a total of 126 deaths due to ILI were reported from January to 14 September, representing an 11 percent reduction in fatalities compared to the 142 deaths during the same period in 2023.

Working on vaccine procurement

The DOH noted that it is expediting the procurement of flu vaccines, even amid a slowdown in ILI cases across the country.

The Health department reiterated the importance of prevention, including regular hand washing, proper mask-wearing in crowded places, and timely vaccinations.

These practices are vital for reducing infection risk as flu season continues, it added.

"While the nationwide decline in flu-like cases is a positive sign, we must remain proactive. We cannot afford to be complacent,” said DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.