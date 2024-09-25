DOH allays fears on new Covid-19 variant

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said the public should not be alarmed by the new Covid-19.

A new Covid-19 variant spreading in Europe and globally could soon become dominant, according to experts.

Known as a "recombinant variant," XEC was first detected in Germany in August.

XEC is the product of a recombination between the KS.1.1 variant and the KP.3.3 variants, which both evolved from JN.1, the dominant Covid-19 variant around the world at the start of 2024.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the new variant has yet to be detected in the country and there is no need to reimpose mandatory wearing of face masks or a nationwide lockdown.

"Bagamat lumabas ang bagong variant na yan, ang dapat nating tandaan, meron talagang laging lalabas na bago (Although a new variant came out, what we have to remember is that new variants will eventually keep coming out)," Domingo explained in a radio interview.

"Sa XEC, may bago siyang mutation, yung siguro yung ikinababahala na mukhang magaling siyang kumapit ulit sa mga tao pero hindi pa nakikita kung meron siyang datos kung malala o hindi (XEC has a new mutation, that's the one we should be probably worried about because it seems like it is more transmissible but we have yet to see a data on whether it is more serious or not)," he added.

Domingo also noted that no Covid-19 infections were recorded from 1 to 14 September.

"Yung bilang ng mga nagkakaroon ng ubo't sipon, hindi naman tumataas. Wala rin tayong nakikita sa mga inuubo't sinisipon na ang sanhi ay XEC (The number of people who have coughs and colds is not increasing. We also do not see any of those who have coughs and colds that are caused by XEC)," he continued.

Those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to self-isolate, rest, and drink plenty of water.

The Health official attributed the rise in flu-like illnesses to the onset of colder weather.