Young cancer patients get financial aid in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Thirty-two young cancer patients in Pampanga received financial assistance from the Pineda family on Monday, 23 September 2024.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and Executive Assistant IV Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab personally handed out checks for ₱10,000 each to the patients at the provincial capitol.

The financial aid is intended to help the patients with their medical expenses, including medication and treatment costs.

Governor Pineda also announced that he will personally provide each patient with a monthly allowance of ₱5,000 for their medication needs.

"We want to ease the burden on these young patients and their families," said Governor Pineda. "We believe that every child deserves a chance at a healthy and happy life, and we are committed to supporting them in their fight against cancer."

The provincial government also provides regular medical assistance to cancer patients, including support for chemotherapy sessions.

The Pineda family's gesture was met with gratitude from the patients and their families.

Shaine Macaspac, a mother to one of the beneficiaries said that the funds will "help us tremendously in covering our bills."

"We are so grateful for their kindness," she added.