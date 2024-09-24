Las Piñas barangay health workers’ honorarium increase seen

The monthly honorarium of the city barangay health workers (BHW) will be increased by P500 starting January 2025.

This was one of the key topics discussed at the Las Piñas City Council’s 100th regular session on Monday, led by Vice Mayor April Aguilar.

According to the Public Information Office, the City Health Office requested an increase in the monthly honorarium of BHWs, who currently receive P5,000.

This initiative aims to further support the vital role played by the BHWs in local healthcare.

The city council also discussed the endorsement from the Office of the City Mayor concerning the proposed Annual General Fund Budget for Fiscal Year 2025.