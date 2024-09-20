QC extends Green Awards 2024 deadline

The local government of Quezon City announced on Friday that it is extending the submission deadline for entries for this year’s QC Green Awards to 30 September, 2024.

The QC Green Awards recognizes and incentivizes Barangays, Sangguniang Kabataan, youth-based organizations and businesses that implement outstanding programs and initiatives on Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Action.

In its second year, the city expanded the awards to include hospitals and public and private schools.

“The climate crisis has given rise to many outstanding initiatives in the areas of adaptation and mitigation, showcasing the amazing resiliency of QCitizens representing various sectors of the community,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“The QC Green Awards are designed to recognize these efforts and to share them with others so they may inspire similar endeavors and unite us towards responsible environmental action and disaster preparedness and response,” she added.

The QC Green Awards has two main categories — the Green Category and the Resilient Category.

The Green Category recognizes institutions that have significantly contributed to addressing the climate crisis and advancing sustainable practices. The Resilient Category, on the other hand, honors initiatives that demonstrate resilience, preparedness and response in the face of natural or human-induced disasters.

A P300,000 cash grant awaits barangays, businesses, hospitals and schools while Sangguniang Kabataan and youth-based organizations can receive P100,000 to support and strengthen their ongoing and upcoming climate action and disaster risk reduction projects.

Each entry will undergo an evaluation and assessment process spearheaded by the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) and the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD), with support from other city government offices and agencies that are part of the award’s technical working group.

Winners will be recognized at the awarding ceremony in November.