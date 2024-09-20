Marcos unveils 28 mobile clinics to enhance healthcare access in GIDAs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. touted the 28 modern and highly-equipped Bagong Pilipinas mobile clinics that are expected to provide immediate and high-quality healthcare services to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) nationwide.

President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the turnover of the 28 Mobile Primary Care Facilities (MPCFs), in a ceremony at the Manila North Harbor Port in Manila City on Friday.

In his speech, Marcos stressed that the distribution of mobile clinics is in line with Republic Act 11223 or the Health Sector 8-Point Action Agenda and the Philippine Development Plan 2020-2040.

The distribution of the new mobile clinics is part of the government’s extensive and long-term plan under the 8-point action agenda to improve the country’s health sector.

Marcos lamented that people from underserved and remote areas in the country have limited access to healthcare.

“Para sa ating mga nakatira sa lungsod o bayan, madaling sabihin na ang pagpunta sa ospital o sa clinic ay isang mabilis na biyahe lamang. Pero sa ibang bahagi ng bansa, ang pagpunta dito ay parang isang masalimuot na paglalakbay (For those of us who live in the city or town, it's easy to say that going to the hospital or the clinic is just a quick trip. But in other parts of the country, getting there is like a complicated journey),” Marcos said.

“Minsan, kinakailangan pang sumakay ng bangka, maglakad ng ilang oras, magdasal na sana’y makarating ng ligtas, at magbabayad pa ng pamasahe. Dito natin makikita na hindi lang distansya ang kalaban kung hindi ang oras, ang pagod, ang gutom, ang pangamba, at ang gastos (Sometimes, they need to take a boat, walk for several hours, pray that they will arrive safely, and pay the fare. Here, we can see that the enemy is not just distance but time, fatigue, hunger, fear, and expenses),” he added.