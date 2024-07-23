37 mobile clinics now functional in Luzon — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported that there are now 37 functional mobile clinics all over Luzon.

The mobile clinics are complete with hematology, chemistry, x-ray, ultrasound, and even its own generator set, according to DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.

“The idea of the mobile clinic is that it would go to the remote areas where doctors can’t go and it will be given to the governors so that the DOH can also help them with personnel and provide modern primary care to the remotest areas of our geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” Herbosa said during a post-SONA discussion in Pasay.

The DOH chief said they were able to procure a total of 83 mobile clinics that will be distributed soon in Visayas and Mindanao.

Thirty-eight of these have been distributed in the Ilocos Region to the Bicol Region, including the Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region .

“All the provinces in Luzon have been given this in the past two months and we are bringing the next batches to Visayas and Mindanao,” he continued.

“There will be additional procurement, I think there’s plan to procure more if this is really a successful project because, again, it’s in line with what the president ordered – bring health care closer to the people. So, the mobile is the success of this particular idea,” he added.