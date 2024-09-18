Raisin’ the difference

It’s incredible how a small morsel, such as raisins, can make a world of difference in taste, especially in breads and pastries and cookies. Literally dried grapes, raisins are a naturally sweet snack food, yes, but are rich in fiber, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals such as iron. When consumed in moderation, raisins aid in digestion and helps strengthen bones.

Chef Kris Edison Tan, the brilliant young mind behind Masa Madre Bakehouse, knows this all too well. This is why he lost no time in saying yes when California Raisins presented the idea of a collaboration between them. So he went to work right away, making an inventory of Masa Madre’s existing products to see which ones can benefit from the addition of raisins into them. He found two: Cheese puff and sourdough bread. From there, Chef Kris went on to develop new baked products that would taste really good with raisins incorporated into them. He and his team perfected the formula for five new items and decided to launch them in two batches.