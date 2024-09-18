Raisin’ the difference

It’s incredible how a small morsel, such as raisins, can make a world of difference in taste, especially in breads and pastries and cookies. Literally dried grapes, raisins are a naturally sweet snack food, yes, but are rich in fiber, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals such as iron. When consumed in moderation, raisins aid in digestion and helps strengthen bones.
Chef Kris Edison Tan, the brilliant young mind behind Masa Madre Bakehouse, knows this all too well. This is why he lost no time in saying yes when California Raisins presented the idea of a collaboration between them. So he went to work right away, making an inventory of Masa Madre’s existing products to see which ones can benefit from the addition of raisins into them. He found two: Cheese puff and sourdough bread. From there, Chef Kris went on to develop new baked products that would taste really good with raisins incorporated into them. He and his team perfected the formula for five new items and decided to launch them in two batches.
The first batch, which is available at Masa Madre Bakehouse for the months of September and October, consists of four products. These are California Raisin Puff, California Raisins Pain Suisse, California Raisins Oatmeal Cookies and California Raisin Dark Chocolate Cookies.
California Raisin Puff is Masa Madre’s best-selling cheese puff with California raisins added to the filling, thus giving every bite the play of sweet and salty with the natural crunch of the pastry. California Raisins Pain Suisse is a rectangular Viennoiserie filled with custard, chocolate, raisin paste and California raisins. California Raisins Oatmeal Cookies embody Masa Madre’s own twist to the classic oatmeal raisin cookies that come in a chewy form. So do the California Raisins Dark Chocolate Cookies, which give consumers the perfect harmony of rich, velvety dark chocolate and plump California raisins. This time, it’s an interplay between the delicious bitterness of dark chocolate and the natural sweetness of raisins.
To be released for November and December is the second batch of collab products — California Raisins Whole Wheat, California Raisins Sourdough and California Raisins Panettone.
California Raisins Whole Wheat is a hearty wholesome bread made with nutritious whole wheat flour and naturally sweet California raisins. California Raisins Sourdough is a tangy sourdough loaf with chewy California raisins, thus offering a flavorful contrast in every bite. California Raisins Panettone is a luxurious Italian holiday bread enriched with plump California raisins, light and fluffy with a hint of sweetness for a festive treat during the holiday season.
These raisin treats are available for online ordering made via Masa Madre’s social media pages (Instagram and Facebook). Pick-up point is at 152 Bayani Street, Quezon City. The café is located at Cocolight Building, 11th Avenue (across Kentucky’s Fried Chicken), Bonifacio Global City.