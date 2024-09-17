Kazuya pays VP Sara a visit

Japanese Ambassador ENDO Kazuya paid a courtesy call on current Vice President of the Philippines Sara Duterte and exchanged views about the Japan-Philippine bilateral relations and Japan’s support to Mindanao region on 17 September 2024.

Amb. ENDO expressed his gratitude to VP Duterte for attending the Ceremony of the Accession to the Throne of the Emperor in 2019 and the state funeral of former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo in 2022. He also affirmed that Japan will continue to provide support for the Mindanao Peace Process for the succeeding years, and it will keep a close eye on the situation to ensure that next year’s election for the Bangsamoro Parliament will be held in a fair and democratic manner.

VP Duterte also conveyed her appreciation for Japan's development cooperation projects in Mindanao and expressed her gratitude for Japan’s commitment to the Mindanao Peace Process.

Amb. ENDO and VP Duterte agreed to mutually strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.