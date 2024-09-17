CDO launches AI scholarship for unemployed, out-of-school youth

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government on Monday has launched an artificial intelligence scholarship program to provide relevant industry skills for unemployed and out-of-school youths (OSY) in the city.

Called RISE-AI (Relevant Industry Skills for Employment — Artificial Intelligence), the program is intended for providing the technical skills for OSY and unemployed residents aged 18 and older.

The City Scholarship Office overseeing the program said in an advisory that the program provides opportunities for interested people to study special skills.

RISE-AI is a fully-funded scholarship program that focuses on AI technology for drone operations and engineering.

“This is an opportunity for aspiring innovators who want to study drone technology, from design and development to advanced AI applications, through hands-on technical training.” the advisory said.

It said only permanent residents and registered voters in Cagayan de Oro City are required to apply; graduated from Junior High School (Grade 10) or its equivalent; annual family income not exceeding P300,000; not a recipient of any scholarship program; and not enrolled or dropped/withdrawn any TVET scholarship. Knowledge of basic computer skills is also required.

Scholarship coverage includes training cost, national assessment fee, and monthly allowance/training support fund.

Interested parties can apply for it online through this link: bit.ly/RISEAIApply2024. It’s open until 27 September 27.

Likewise, the CSO warned that the requirements will not be accepted if the online application is not submitted at: CDO City Scholarships Office Facebook page.