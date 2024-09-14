Aboitiz among TIME ’s 2024 World’s Best Companies

The Aboitiz Group has been ranked by TIME and Statista as among the “World’s Best Companies of 2024” alongside such global giants as Apple, Microsoft and BMW.

Time and Statista ranked Aboitiz 727 among 1,000 companies in their evaluation based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and environmental, social and corporate governance performance, reinforcing the Aboitiz Group’s enduring commitment to sustainability, employee well-being and innovation-driven transformation.

As companies worldwide navigate the post-pandemic landscape, organizations that prioritize both financial success and positive societal impact are increasingly being recognized.

Techglomerate

With this, the Aboitiz Group, led by its president and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said the credit is a testament to their ongoing evolution into the Philippines’ first “techglomerate” — a pioneering strategy that leverages technology, innovation, and a startup culture to revolutionize its operations and amplify its impact.

“The Aboitiz Group is deeply honored to be recognized alongside globally esteemed companies for our dedication to empowering our employees, driving sustainability, and fostering innovation,” said Aboitiz Group of Companies President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz.

“As we undergo this transformation into a ‘techglomerate,’ we are fully committed to using technology and innovation not only to enhance business efficiency but also to make a lasting positive impact on our communities, the environment and the nation,” he added.

Long-term strategy

According to the Aboitiz Group, the transition to a tech-powered conglomerate is part of the conglomerate’s long-term strategy to redefine what it means to be a leader in the 21st century.

By embracing cutting-edge digital solutions and cultivating a culture of innovation across its various business units — including power, banking, food, infrastructure and land development — the Group is positioning itself at the forefront of the Philippines’ business transformation.

TIMES and Statista listed Apple at the number one spot, followed by IT-BPM giant Accenture, while Microsoft was in third place.

Trajectory

“The Aboitiz Group’s trajectory mirrors that of companies like Microsoft and Apple, which have demonstrated the value of blending corporate success with a strong focus on employee satisfaction and sustainability,” Aboitiz Group said in its statement.

Microsoft’s commitment to empowering employees through meaningful work and Apple’s trailblazing ESG efforts, including achieving gender equality on its board and a commitment to carbon neutrality, resonate with Aboitiz’s journey toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and innovative future.

Like Accenture, which has used technology to address global challenges, the Aboitiz Group is committed to using its techglomerate platform to solve pressing issues in the Philippines, from environmental resilience to digital inclusion.

Further, the Group said with its shift toward becoming a ‘techglomerate,’ they are poised to transform how business is conducted in the Philippines.

Proving this, the Group said it has already embraced digital transformation through initiatives like CarbonPH, a multi-partite reforestation and watershed recovery project that harnesses technology to increase forest cover and biodiversity while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Forward-thinking approach

These initiatives reflect the Group’s forward-thinking approach, where technology is not just a tool for profit but a catalyst for environmental and social good.

“Our transformation into a ‘techglomerate’ reinforces our commitment to being a force for good,” added Aboitiz.

“Through this tech-driven evolution, we are future-proofing our operations and unlocking new opportunities for growth, sustainability, and innovation,” he added.

“We believe that by integrating technology into every aspect of our business, we can enhance our impact on the communities we serve, create meaningful jobs, and support the country’s digital economy,” Aboitiz said.