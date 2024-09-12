Blackmailer boyfriend nabbed

A 20-year-old man from Angono was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly hurting and blackmailing his former girlfriend.

Rizal Police Provincial Office director Police Colonel Felipe Maraggun identified the suspect as alias “Vince,” who was apprehended following a complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend, “Jen.” Jen accused Vince of physically harming her and threatening to spread a private video of her if she did not agree to meet him.

Angono Municipal Police Station personnel immediately responded to the complaint, leading to the suspect’s arrest. During the operation, authorities seized an improvised shotgun and approximately 4 grams of marijuana from Vince.

The suspect is currently detained at the Angono Municipal Police Station custodial facility and will face charges for violation of the Firearms Law (Republic Act 10591), the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165), and the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (Republic Act 9262).