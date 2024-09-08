QCPD cops recover stolen vehicle

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) recovered a stolen motorcycle over the weekend in Antipolo.

The stolen Yamaha Mio Gear motorcycle was recovered by the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU), led by P/Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio.

The suspect, identified as Oliver Mercado, a resident of Barangay Escopa 3, Project 4, Quezon City, was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the investigation, the victim picked up the suspect posing as a passenger along Aurora Boulevard, Cubao, Quezon City on 21 June 2024. The suspect requested to be dropped off at Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC).

Upon reaching a Flying V gas station located at 920 Aurora Boulevard in Cubao, the suspect asked the driver to buy a cigarette at a nearby store, claiming he was unable to walk due to an injury.

As the victim stepped off the motorcycle to buy the cigarette, the suspect took the opportunity to steal the motorcycle and escape to an unknown destination. The victim immediately reported the incident to Cubao Police Station (PS-7) for investigation.

Last 4 September 2024, through a confidential informant, the DACU personnel were able to locate and recover the stolen motorcycle in Sitio Tanglaw, Cogeo Padilla, Antipolo City.

During the investigation, the victim positively identified the suspect, who had previously been detained at DACU for another carnapping incident.

The suspect remains in custody, and R.A. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Law of 2016, will be filed against him before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan commended the efforts of the DACU operatives.

“The swift and effective action of our operatives is proof of our dedication to suppressing carnapping in the city. Let us always be alert to avoid being victims of those who take advantage,” Maranan said.