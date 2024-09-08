Bong Go provides support to indigents in Siquijor

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team on Thursday, 5 September, spearheaded a relief operation for the indigent residents in the municipality of Siquijor.

Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all.

“Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. ‘Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan,” said Go in a video message.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also offered additional assistance to those experiencing medical concerns. They may conveniently avail of medical assistance from the government at the Malasakit Center in the Siquijor Provincial Hospital located in the municipality.

Under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, Malasakit Centers are designed to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance programs for those in need. Since its inception in 2018, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately 11 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

During the relief activity held at Siquijor Capital Square, Go’s Malasakit Team provided snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 250 beneficiaries. Shoes for men and women were also given to select recipients.

Through the collaborative efforts of Senator Go, Congressman Zaldy Villa, Governor Jake Vincent Villa, Vice Governor Mei Ling Brown Quezon, and the national government, financial aid was also disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy residents.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ‘yung pagkakataong ibinigay n’yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” ended Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.