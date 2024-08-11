Health, sports go hand-in-hand

Winning the incredible double gold medal from gymnast Carlos Yulo and bronze medals from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas at the 2024 Paris Olympics is a huge honor for the Philippines.

As our country honors these historic occasions, we, as public servants must continue improving and enhancing the support given to our athletes to ensure continuity of such success in the future.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports as well as on Youth, I intend to conduct a post-evaluation of the efforts exerted by the government and various stakeholders in preparing and supporting our 2024 Paris Olympics delegation.

We must continue to further improve preparations and enhance support for Philippine athletes competing not only in the Olympics but also in other international competitions. There must be a concerted effort to learn from past experiences, fill in gaps in current sports programs, and find more opportunities for various stakeholders to come together to help boost Philippine sports.

Since sports and health are interconnected, I believe that a strong national sports program will encourage our people to get into sports, stay away from vices like illegal drugs, and be healthy and fit!

This is aligned with our advocacy to strengthen our healthcare system and to bring services closer to the people. Hence, I am happy to announce that last week, six local hospital bills that we primarily sponsored passed the second reading in the Senate.

The bills aim to address particular issues in their respective communities, including the upgrading of Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras and Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte; establishing the Victorias City General Hospital in Negros Occidental; increasing the bed capacity of the Teodoro Galagar District Hospital and Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital, both in Bohol; and changing the location of the planned St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, optimizing its services to the community.

Meanwhile, last Monday, 5 August, we were in Amadeo, Cavite, to aid 2,000 impoverished residents in partnership with its local government headed by Mayor Redel Dionisio, and further, visit the Amadeo New Municipal Hall, which we helped fund as well as its fire truck. Aside from being an adopted son of CALABARZON, I am grateful to be declared an adopted son of Amadeo.

On Tuesday, 6 August, through our partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, we turned over P500,000 worth of financial support to each Filipino para-athlete who will compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games mula August 28 hanggang September 8. Similar to the support we provided to our elite athletes who have just competed in the Paris Olympics, we pray that our para-athletes will also bring home medals and honor to our country. Go, Go, Go for Gold!

On 7 August, we attended the Universidad de Manila’s Commencement Exercises held at the Philippine International Convention Center as guest of honor and speaker.

Emphasizing that our youth is the future of our country, we also provided graduation gift packs to 1,803 graduates and 315 faculty and staff. Additionally, as a member of the Commission on Appointments, we supported that day the confirmation of Sec. Sonny Angara as the new Education Secretary.

On Thursday, 8 August, we led the groundbreaking of the Cavite Municipal Hospital in Maragondon, Cavite, which we supported as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance in partnership with the local government.

Afterward, we assisted 2,500 residents with Mayor Lawrence Arca and Vice Mayor Bernie Ilagan, among others. I thank the town of Maragondon for declaring me as its adopted son.

In the interim, to immediately help those affected by recent fire incidents, my Malasakit Team provided support to 229 fire victims in Zamboanga City; 35 in Las Piñas City; 91 in Mandaue City, Cebu; and 120 in Bacolod City.

In addition, aside from the DTI's Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program which we supported and advocated for, 78 small business owners from Iriga City, Camarines Sur were also given aid by our office.

In partnership with DOLE and local officials, we also assisted 53 displaced workers in Magalang, Pampanga with Vice Mayor Joseph Guzman; 886 in Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Labo, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, and Mercedes towns, all in Camarines Norte with VM Adet Asutilla, VM Kuatro Padilla, VM Alvin Bardon, VM Vivian Villamor, VM Agnes Ang, VM Tina Zantua, and VM Gina Yapyuco, respectively; 30 in Hinundayan, Southern Leyte with Coun. Jeanette Abuyog; 220 in El Nido with Coun. Joel Rosento and BM Nieves Rosento and 221 in Taytay with BM Anton Alvarez, both in Palawan; 500 in Surallah, South Cotabato with Mayor Pedro Matinong Jr.; 90 in Tinglayan, Kalinga with Mayor Sacrament Gumilab; 136 in Lamut, Ifugao with Vice Gov. Glenn Prudenciano; 75 in Surigao City with Mayor Paul Dumlao; 800 in Orani, Bataan with Congresswoman Geraldine Roman and BM Tony Roman; 153 in Sorsogon with VG Jun Escudero; 50 in Taytay, Rizal with VM Pia Cabral; 565 in Besao, Mt. Province with Mayor Bryne Bacwaden; 53 in Olongapo City with Coun. Gina Perez; 149 in Naval, Biliran with VG Brigidio Caneja; 56 in Dauis, Bohol with VM Miriam Sumaylo; 43 in San Isidro, Northern Samar with Coun. Joel Sampayan; and 609 in Tarragona, Davao Oriental with Mayor Samuel L. Uy; 760 in Bohol from the towns of Loboc with Mayor Raymond Jala and VM Richard Bucag, Garcia Hernandez with Mayor Jess Baja, Valencia and Ubay with the office of late VG Dionisio Balite and VM Aristotle Cometa, Alica with Mayor Victoriano Torres III, San Miguel with Mayor Ian Mendez, and Candijay with VM Christopher Tutor.

Further, aside from the livelihood support provided by the government through our initiative, my team also brought additional aid to 225 micro-business owners in Mati City and 189 in Tarragona, Davao Oriental. We also provided aid to 1,666 indigents, also in Tarragona, on top of the financial support we initiated in partnership with Mayor Samuel L. Uy.

We also assisted 1,500 more indigents in Lupon, Davao Oriental with Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang; 605 in Libungan and M’lang, North Cotabato with Gov. Lala Mendoza; and 333 in Davao City in collaboration with Senator Francis Tolentino and Coun. Cheche Justol-Baguilod.

We also continue aiding Typhoon Carina victims such as in San Fernando City, Pampanga and other affected areas. We also joined the turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will do my best to bring government services closer to all sectors in need of support and attention. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.