The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) on Tuesday refuted claims of an alleged bird flu outbreak in Tarlac.

This comes after some chickens were reported to have tested positive for bird flu in a commercial farm in the province.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture attached bureau clarified that it had not received any official report of such an outbreak from its local authorities.

“Furthermore, there are currently no confirmed laboratory results reported in the area. The last officially confirmed case in the province was recorded on December 20, 2023,” the statement read.

According to BAI, their Animal Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory is the sole authority for officially detecting and confirming positive cases of bird flu through standardized testing protocols.

The public is, likewise, reminded to rely on verified information and official statements from their office.