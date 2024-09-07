QC urges citizens to take precautionary measures amid mpox

The Quezon City government on Saturday urged residents to take preventive measures against mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) after detecting its second and third cases in the city.
According to the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD), both the second case, a 29-year-old male, and the third case, a 36-year-old male, are currently undergoing home isolation and receiving necessary medical care.
“Hindi biro ang mpox. Malala ang epekto nito, lalo na sa mga taong mahina ang immune system kaya napakahalaga na tayo mismo ay mag-ingat para hindi makakuha ng virus, at hindi tayo makahawa pa. Ugaliin pa rin ang paghuhugas ng kamay, at lumayo sa mga taong nagpapakita ng sintomas ng mpox,” said Mayor Joy Belmonte.
She added, “Kung may sintomas kayo ng mpox, agad nang pumunta sa pinakamalapit na health center o ospital para magpatingin. Hindi namin kayo papabayaan at handang tumulong ang lokal na pamahalaan para sa inyong mabilis na pagpapagaling."
The second mpox case, a 29-year-old, began exhibiting symptoms, including a mouth lesion on 21 August, and reported to a medical institution the following day. He was tested on 28 August, with results confirming a positive diagnosis on 30 August. Meanwhile, the third case, a 36-year-old, developed a fever on 26 August and a rash on 27 August. His specimen was tested at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), and a positive result was confirmed on 5 September.
Mayor Belmonte stated that the QCESD has started contact tracing efforts and is closely monitoring individuals who were exposed to the infected patients. Two weeks ago, the city reported its first mpox case, involving a 37-year-old man who is currently under treatment and home quarantine.
To enhance its response to the mpox situation, the city government recently established the QC Task Force MPOX through Executive Order No. 14, Series of 2024. The task force, chaired by Mayor Belmonte, is responsible for overseeing and monitoring the status of mpox cases in Quezon City and preparing an emergency or epidemic response plan.