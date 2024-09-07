QC urges citizens to take precautionary measures amid mpox

The Quezon City government on Saturday urged residents to take preventive measures against mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) after detecting its second and third cases in the city.

According to the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD), both the second case, a 29-year-old male, and the third case, a 36-year-old male, are currently undergoing home isolation and receiving necessary medical care.

“Hindi biro ang mpox. Malala ang epekto nito, lalo na sa mga taong mahina ang immune system kaya napakahalaga na tayo mismo ay mag-ingat para hindi makakuha ng virus, at hindi tayo makahawa pa. Ugaliin pa rin ang paghuhugas ng kamay, at lumayo sa mga taong nagpapakita ng sintomas ng mpox,” said Mayor Joy Belmonte.

She added, “Kung may sintomas kayo ng mpox, agad nang pumunta sa pinakamalapit na health center o ospital para magpatingin. Hindi namin kayo papabayaan at handang tumulong ang lokal na pamahalaan para sa inyong mabilis na pagpapagaling."