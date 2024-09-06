DOH recommends virtual sex, ‘self-pleasure’ to prevent mpox spread

As a precautionary measure against mpox, the Department of Health (DOH) has advised sexually active individuals to practice virtual sex or “self-pleasure” in the meantime.
While DOH clarified that mpox is not yet considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), it stressed that it is often transmitted through skin-to-skin contacts during intercourse or other intimate activities with sexual partners.
In an advisory, the DOH reminded sexually active persons to temporarily practice safe sex.
“Go virtual! Gumamit ng video call kasama ang partner na pinagkakatiwalaan mo (Use video call with your partner who you trust),” the DOH said.
“No touch! Maaaring mag-self-pleasure muna nang magkahiwalay ang mag-partner! (You can practice self-pleasure separately from your partner!),” it added.
The DOH also advised to “limit the number of sexual partners” as the risk of exposure increases “in people with different sexual partners.”
However, it also noted that even those monogamous relationships need to be careful as well and check if there are any unusual rashes, pimples, or blisters.
Similar guidelines are being promoted by the Unites States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC recommended that those who have new partners should exchange contact information “to allow for sexual health follow-up.”
“Talk with your partner about any mpox symptoms and be aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesion on either of your bodies, including the mouth, genitals (penis, testicles, vulva, or vagina), or anus (butthole),” the CDC said.
“If you or your partner has or recently had mpox symptoms or you have a new or unexplained rash anywhere on your body, do not have sex and see a healthcare provider,” it added.
If an individual thinks they have mpox, the CDC noted that the best way to protect themselves and others “is to avoid sex of any kind.”
While the CDC pointed out that condoms may protect private parts from exposure to mpox, it stressed that condoms alone may not prevent all exposures since the rash can occur on other parts of the body.
It also reminded the public that mpox can spread through respiratory secretions with close, face-to-face contact.
“Remember to wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys, and any fabrics (bedding, towels, clothes) after having sex.”
The number of active cases of mpox in the country is now at eight after three new cases were detected on Sunday, 1 September.