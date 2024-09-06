DOH recommends virtual sex, ‘self-pleasure’ to prevent mpox spread

As a precautionary measure against mpox, the Department of Health (DOH) has advised sexually active individuals to practice virtual sex or “self-pleasure” in the meantime.

While DOH clarified that mpox is not yet considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), it stressed that it is often transmitted through skin-to-skin contacts during intercourse or other intimate activities with sexual partners.

In an advisory, the DOH reminded sexually active persons to temporarily practice safe sex.

“Go virtual! Gumamit ng video call kasama ang partner na pinagkakatiwalaan mo (Use video call with your partner who you trust),” the DOH said.

“No touch! Maaaring mag-self-pleasure muna nang magkahiwalay ang mag-partner! (You can practice self-pleasure separately from your partner!),” it added.

The DOH also advised to “limit the number of sexual partners” as the risk of exposure increases “in people with different sexual partners.”

However, it also noted that even those monogamous relationships need to be careful as well and check if there are any unusual rashes, pimples, or blisters.

Similar guidelines are being promoted by the Unites States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).