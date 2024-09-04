DoH: Mpox testing free of charge at gov’t hospitals

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday disclosed that suspected cases of mpox can now avail of free testing services in government hospitals to determine if they have the monkeypox virus.

This comes as DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa faced the House hearing on the agency’s proposed budget for 2025, adding that the government is providing free testing to help contain the spread of the virus.

Amid the increasing cases, Herbosa also warned that the Philippines may soon face a shortage of test kits, but assured that he has tasked the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to develop a benefit package for members who want to get tested.

Meanwhile, the DoH has identified several hospitals that can gather complete case data and specimens for mpox confirmation which include the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center and others.

As of Sunday, the DoH reported eight active mpox cases in the Philippines and the total caseload since July 2022 has reached 17.

Herbosa clarified that a person will not automatically get mpox from touching an infected individual.

He also advised frequent handwashing and the use of gloves when handling contaminated materials.

The DoH also reminded the public that anyone can get mpox and that the virus can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

For fiscal year 2025, the DoH’s proposed budget is P303.6 billion. Of this amount, 73.4 percent will go to the Office of the Secretary’s programs.