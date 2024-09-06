Converge sees capacity boost with cable system's Phl landing

Customers of fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. can expect better services following the arrival of the South-East Asia Hainan-Hong Kong Express Cable System (SEA-H2X) in Bauang, La Union.

Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said on Thursday that the SEA-H2X is expected to future-proof the country’s digital infrastructure as it caters to increasing data demands from outsourcing, contact centers, and financial institutions, among others.

“Building up the Converge international cabling capacity has always been a long-term investment and today, we see a major development on that front. As early as now, we’re preparing for the region’s capacity needs, as far ahead as 10 to15 years,” Uy said.

The SEA-H2X is a high-capacity fiber-optic submarine cable system designed to meet the growing demand for telecommunications traffic in the region.

It connects six landing points across Southeast Asia, including Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

With a system design capacity of 160 terabits per second (Tbps), SEA-H2X aims to strengthen the international capacity and resilience of undersea fiber links within the Asia Pacific region.

The SEA-H2X consortium includes Converge, China Mobile International Limited, China United Network Communications Group Company Limited, AP SEA H2X Sdn. Bhd., and HMN Technologies Ltd., which is responsible for building the cable system.

“As an important large-bandwidth submarine system in the region, SEA-H2X will further upgrade connectivity to Hong Kong SAR, Hainan SEZ, and Southeast Asia countries, boosting unimpeded trade, communication, and financial integration along the route,” said Dr. Meng Shusen, Chairman and President of China United Network Communications.

To date, Converge has over 707,000 kilometers of fiber optic assets nationwide.