Converge champions women-led MSMEs with connectivity, non-connectivity solutions

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is highlighting its support for women entrepreneurs through various programs and policies.

The company’s commitment to women empowerment was emphasized by Converge Regional Sales Manager Joy Enriquez at the Women Entrepreneurs Summit 2024 hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region III.

“At Converge, women have a place,” Enriquez said. “We have fair gender policies when it comes to hiring and promotion, plus an anti-sexual harassment policy in place.”

Converge is a signatory to the UN Women Empowerment Principles and supports the government’s Digital Innovation for Women Advancement (DIWA) program.

It also reached out to SMEs- both women-led and non women-led- in an impactful way through its Surf2Sawa Social Media and Livelihood Training, to upskill small businesses in how to improve their business models and marketing approaches. These trainings are conducted both onsite and online with small business owners.

With the launch of its micro-entrepreneur-focused product, Micro Biz Max, Converge can further widen access to connectivity and include more women into the fold. The Micro Biz Max is the latest enterprise-level offering of Converge, a basic starter internet plan for micro enterprises.

Priced at P1,449 with up to 75 Mbps speeds, these plans are designed to meet the connectivity needs and budget requirements for retail, service, small offices, franchisees, and other similar business types.

“We are providing the fastest and most seamless internet in the market today at an economical price that allows MSMEs to take full advantage of digitalizing their business,” Enriquez said.