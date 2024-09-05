Thomasians launch donation drive for Enteng-affected communities

University of Santo Tomas (UST) Simbahayan Community Development Office launched a donation drive to aid those who have been affected by Tropical Storm "Enteng".

Through its “Tulong Tomasino,” Thomasians distributed on Wednesday afternoon the first batch of relief goods to the affected families of Sitio Galilee and parishioners of St. John Paul II Parish in Antipolo, Rizal.

In-kind goods donated to the community include kilos of rice, canned goods, instant noodles, sleeping mattresses, and school supplies.

UST Simbahayan said the public can still bring in-kind donations to the lobby of the Tan Yan Kee Student Center Building of the university from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Needed goods are for basic necessities such as ready-to-eat canned goods, noodles, rice, food items that can be stored, mineral water, toiletries, alcohol, sanitary pads/napkins, and medicine,” it said.

Clothes will not be accepted as donations, it added.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, "Enteng" severely impacted at least 442,804 families or 1,720,568 individuals.

Current reports indicated at least 15 deaths, 15 injuries, and 21 people missing.

Meanwhile, estimated damage to agriculture has reached P350.85 million.