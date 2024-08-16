158 teachers complete UST’s Science teaching certificate program

A total of 158 teacher-scholars from the Department of Education (DepEd) in Pasig City have completed the Certificate in Science Teaching (CST) Program offered by the UST College of Education.

The post-baccalaureate program, which ran from October 2022 to March 2023, provided public school Science teachers of DepEd Schools Division Office of Pasig City (SDO-Pasig) with 27 units of science content specialization, science pedagogy, science research and technology courses to further enhance their teaching competencies.

A Completion Ceremony was held last 24 February at the Frassati Auditorium, Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, O.P. Building, to mark the program’s culmination.

The event was attended by Rep. Roman T. Romulo of the Lone District of Pasig and chair of the House Committee on Education and Culture; UST Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Cheryl R. Peralta, DrPH; UST College of Education Dean Pilar I. Romero, LPT, Ph.D.; Regent Rev. Fr. Maximo P. Gatela, O.P., PhL; UST College of Science Dean Rey Donne S. Papa, Ph.D.; DepEd SDO-Pasig City Superintendent Dr. Sheryll T. Gayola, CESO V; Pasig City Councilor Maria Luisa “Angelu” de Leon; Pasig City Local Government Unit (LGU) Education Unit Officer-in-Charge Atty. Kathleen Mae Villamin; and DepED SDO officials, principals and head teachers of participating schools.

During the ceremony, UST College of Education Assistant Dean and CST Project Lead Louie B. Dasas, Ph.D., and Dr. Gayola shared their thoughts on the project’s successful completion.

They also recognized the Pasig LGU and the collaborating units, such as the UST College of Science, UST Educational Technology Center and the UST Center for Innovative Teaching and Educational Delivery for their support and assistance.