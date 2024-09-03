UST dominates PTTF tournament

University of Santo Tomas (UST) collected seven titles in the Home Court Ayala Malls Manila Bay-PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge over the weekend.

Eljay Tormis led the winners for UST after ruling the college men’s singles while Emmanuel Paculba Jr., and Trixie Alarcon claimed the high school mixed doubles crown for the España-based squad.

Paculba also teamed up with Jebb Datahan to capture the high school boys’ doubles while Alarcon bagged the high school girls doubles title with Samantha Bandojo.

UST completed its domination of the tournament by claiming titles in the college men’s team, college women’s team, and high school girls team events.

Far Eastern University also captured crowns courtesy of Chrishien Santillan in the college women’s singles and Dane Piala and Shaira Gabisay in the college mixed doubles,

De La Salle University had a pair of titles in Cielo Bernaldez and Angel Laude in the college women’s doubles, and Troy Docto and EJ Yamson in the college men’s doubles.

Zachi Chua of Panda Power of HG bagged the high school girls’ singles, Gerald Aguilar of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta won the high school boys singles, Myzette Riane Torres of Paco Christian Academy Foundation seized the elementary girls’ singles, and Gabriel Noche grabbed the elementary boys singles.

Perpetual actually took home two titles as the school also ruled the high school boys team event of the tournament supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Smart Sports, Ayala Malls Manila Bay Home Court, Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, Topcoms Marketing, Mizuno Philippines, Dino Jalandoni, Eric Ongtauco and Bombit Silva.

Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. president Ting Ledesma said the competition that drew 600 participants and being held at the mall is a huge step towards encouraging more people to go into the sport.

“One monetary gain may be limited but the joy we experience in witnessing players engage in our sport is immeasurable. Every time you play at the mall, you are actively promoting our sport. Your patronage within the mall aids local business, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between sports and commerce,” Ledesma said.

“Ayala Malls Manila Bay is proud to host one of the Philippines’ biggest table tennis competitions,” Ayala Malls Manila Bay marketing associate Janna Jarin said.