Phl, US reaffirm 'ironclad' defense ties amid China’s WPS aggression

The Philippines and the United States (US) defense chiefs discussed the “historic momentum” in the relations between the two countries amid Beijing’s increasing aggressions over the South China Sea (SCS).

In the readout released by the Pentagon on Thursday (Manila time), US Department of Defense Press Secretary, Major General Pat Ryder, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. spoke via phone call.

“The officials discussed the historic momentum in U.S.-Philippine defense ties following the productive U.S.-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in July,” Ryder said.

During their conversation, Austin reaffirmed to Teodoro the "ironclad" commitment of the US to the Philippines, “following recent dangerous and escalatory actions by the People's Republic of China against lawful Philippine maritime operations” in the South China Sea.

Ryder said Teodoro and Austin also discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate “safely and responsibly wherever international law allows.”

During the 2+2 meeting on 30 July, the US said it will allocate $500 million worth of foreign military financing to the Philippines that can be used for the country’s push for a credible defense posture and military modernization.

Austin said the Washington’s “once-in-a-generation investment” will contribute to the needed modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Teodoro said the priorities under the US foreign military financing will be laid down in the country’s security sector assistance roadmap.

China had repeatedly warned the Philippines about receiving support from the US.

Beijing's extensive claims over the entire South China Sea encroach on Manila's sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.