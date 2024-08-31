WPS word war flares up anew

In the latest diplomatic joust between the Japan and China over the tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Tokyo has criticized a 29 August statement by Beijing, saying it “contains serious misrepresentations on diverse matters over which Japan’s basic positions have been expressed previously.”

The statement, issued by the Embassy of Japan on 30 August, dismissed China’s attempts at diverting attention away from their recent aggressive maneuvers in the WPS.

Japan reiterated its position on the matter and urged all parties to adhere to international law while noting China’s failure to do so thus far.

The statement read in part, “The international community, including Japan, has repeatedly expressed serious concerns over repeated actions in recent days that increase regional tensions. Japan will continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

“Regrettably, China has not changed its position of not accepting the Arbitral Tribunal’s award to the Philippines and has continued to assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with UNCLOS.”

Japan referred to Article 296 of UNCLOS, which articulates that any decision rendered by a tribunal having jurisdiction under UNCLOS shall be final and shall be complied with by all the parties to the dispute.

X post reaction

China’s 29 August statement slammed an earlier post on X by Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo, saying it ignored facts and contained “unwarranted accusations” against China.

It questioned Japan’s credibility on international maritime law and accused it of applying “double standards.”

The statement said, “China firmly safeguards its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and remains committed to properly handling its maritime disputes with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation.”

The statement did not directly address any incidents in the WPS involving China Coast Guard ships and their Philippine counterparts.

In fact, the Japanese ambassador, in his post on his verified X profile on 25 August, condemned China’s targeting of the Philippines’ Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, the BRP Datu Sanday, on the same day by eight Chinese maritime vessels.

The Datu Sanday was on a humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food, and medical supplies at Escoda Shoal.

The Chinese vessels, including a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship and multiple CCG vessels, were reported to have conducted aggressive maneuvers such as ramming, blasting horns, and deploying water cannons against the BFAR vessel.

The actions resulted in the vessel’s engine failing and forced the early termination of the mission. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea described the maneuvers as “unprofessional, aggressive, and illegal,” that posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and journalists on board.

The National Security Council also condemned China’s actions, with NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya emphasizing the serious risks posed to the Filipino crew involved in the humanitarian mission.

Unprovoked attack

Another skirmish happened yesterday, Saturday, as a CCG vessel “deliberately rammed thrice” the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Teresa Magbanua that was anchored at Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, said the CCG’s maneuvers damaged the PCG vessel.

“It is important for us to take note that this ramming happened despite our unprovoked action and presence at Escoda Shoal,” Tarriela said in a press conference.

On Saturday, the PCG reported the swarming of Chinese vessels around Escoda Shoal, including two People’s Liberation Army Navy tugboats numbered 175 and 185, as well as two CCG vessels with bow numbers 4301 and 3104.

There were also a large number of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels loitering within distance of the Teresa Magbanua.

“And since the Chinese maritime forces noticed the movement of the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, that’s the time more China Coast Guard vessels arrived and more Chinese maritime militia vessels also supported these maritime forces to surround our vessel,” Tarriela said.

He said the CCGV 5205 blew its horns at the Teresa Magbanua around 8 a.m.

“Upon learning that we were giving in our anchor, they blew their horn. There was a blaring, blowing horn,” he said.

“And then, all of a sudden, there was another China Coast Guard vessel that approached the Teresa Magbanua — that was CCG vessel 5205.”

Dangerous maneuvers

Around Saturday noon, CCGV 5205 started carrying out a dangerous maneuver, resulting in the ramming on the port bow of the Teresa Magbanua.

At 12:07 p.m., CCGV 5202 turned around until it reached the starboard of the Teresa Magbanua to “directly and intentionally” ram it for a second and third time.

Tarriela said the PCG vessel incurred damage to its bridge wing and freeboard. “There is this hole that was a result of a direct ramming.”

Citing an initial report, Tarriela said no PCG personnel were hurt, adding the PCG was evaluating the seaworthiness of the Teresa Magbanua.

Serious concern

Meanwhile, National Maritime Council spokesperson Alexander Lopez said the government is “taking seriously” China’s series of aggressive actions in the WPS.

“This is part of the reports we’ll be submitting to the Department of Foreign Affairs, and then the DFA will come up with the most appropriate action on their part,” he said.