Martin seeks ‘stronger’ WPS measures

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Sunday urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to bring the recent ramming of a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) to the “highest levels of international diplomacy.”

The incident, which Romualdez described as an “unprovoked action,” has heightened tensions between the two nations.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), a PCG vessel anchored at Escoda Shoal in the contested West Philippine Sea (WPS), was “deliberately rammed thrice” by the CCG on Saturday afternoon. The Philippine vessel sustained damage to its bridge wing and freeboard, but all personnel were reported safe and uninjured.

“The global community, including the United Nations, should be made aware of these concerning actions,” Romualdez stated, expressing “deep dismay” over China’s continued resort to violent actions despite the Philippines’ commitment to peaceful talks.

“The Philippines remains committed to dialogue and a peaceful resolution, but we also stand ready to safeguard our sovereignty. We call for respect, and we are determined to meet any challenges that may arise,” Romualdez remarked. He added, “We continue to hope for constructive dialogue, but it is clear that our patience is being tested.”

Romualdez emphasized that the ramming of the BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the Philippines’ largest and most modern patrol vessels, is a troubling incident that raises serious questions about respect for international law and the nation’s dignity.

This collision marks the fifth such incident involving a CCG vessel this month, following Beijing’s use of flares against the Philippine Air Force and the ramming of Philippine vessels conducting humanitarian missions in the contested waters of the WPS.

The series of aggressive confrontations comes despite a consensus reached in July between the Philippines and China to de-escalate their maritime dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela affirmed that the Philippines will not withdraw the BRP Teresa Magbanua from the area, which China claims has been occupied since April, “despite the harassment, bullying activities, and escalatory actions of the Chinese Coast Guard.”