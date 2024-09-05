Pampanga floods: Nearly 70,000 individuals affected; 62 barangays submerged

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The flood situation in Pampanga continues to worsen, with nearly 70,000 individuals now affected, representing over 23,000 families, according to reports from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

To date, a total of 62 barangays across the province are submerged, as non-stop rains brought by tropical storm "Enteng" enter their fifth day.

The relentless rains have inundated vast areas of the province, particularly in the City of San Fernando and the towns of Candaba, Macabebe, and Masantol.

In an interview, Vice Gov. Lilia "Nanay" Pineda said the widespread flooding saw 17 families evacuated to four designated centers. The majority of those seeking refuge are from the City of San Fernando (12 families) and Macabebe (5 families).

"Lahat ng apektado ng baha, lalo na yung sa mga high risk areas ay mag vacate na sa safer grounds para mas madali ang pagtulong ng ating gobyerno," Vice Gov. Nanay said.

"Ang assistance na ginagawa natin ay nagpapatuloy pa rin kahit maulan. Hindi tumitigil ang ating gobernador Dennis "Delta" Pineda sa pagbigay ng ayuda sa ating mga apektadong brgy," she added.

The most severely affected areas and are currently inundated include:

- Masantol: 26 barangays

- Macabebe: 12 barangays

- Santo Tomas: 3 barangays

- Candaba: 16 barangays (flooding exacerbated by monsoon rains and upstream water drainage)

- Minalin: 4 barangays

- City of San Fernando: 3 barangays

- San Simon: 1 barangay (Barangay Santa Cruz)

Meanwhile, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) reported that P3.9 million worth of rice crops in Candaba town were destroyed by the storm and persistent rains, highlighting the significant impact on agriculture.

Vice Gov. Nanay reiterated that relief efforts are ongoing and the provincial office is working tirelessly to provide assistance to affected residents.