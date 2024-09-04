Pampanga, DPWH combat flash floods

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Luzon (DPWH 3) have agreed on a plan to address recurring flash flooding in this city, following concerns raised by the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The business sector has expressed concerns about the recurring floods, and we need to find a solution,” said Gov. Pineda during a meeting, held on Monday at the Capitol.

He said the agreement focuses on both immediate and long-term solutions to mitigate the impact of flooding, particularly in the Dolores section of Jose Abad Santos Avenue and Lazatin Boulevard.

The governor and the DPWH agreed to immediately assess the conditions of waterways directly draining out the floodwaters from the city and desilt those, and clean existing drainage canals, according to Melquiades Sto. Domingo, DPWH 3 assistant regional director.

“Long-term actions include upgrading existing drainage structures to accommodate larger volumes of water and constructing urban drainages that serve as catchments,” he said.

Governor Pineda also proposed the construction of a pumping station that would drain floodwaters to Gugu, a creek that has become a river after a series of Mt. Pinatubo lahar flows in Bacolor.

“I have already requested DPWH to design the pumping station and provide an estimate of the cost. We will work together to secure funding to ensure its immediate operation,” Gov. Pineda said.

The flood-control measures are feasible, especially with sufficient funding, said DPWH 3 Regional Director Roseller Tolentino.

“We need a significant amount of funding to build the pumping station, which will be a primary solution for draining the floodwaters,” he added.