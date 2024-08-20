Pampanga 3rd district solon warns vs foreigners engaging in illegal activities

Mexico, Pampanga -- Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales has issued a strong warning against foreigners engaging in illegal activities in the province, stressing the the community's resilience and determination to protect its hard-earned progress.

This comes as Gonzales issued a statement during a quad committee public hearing held at the Villa de Bacolor Convention Center, where he said that the province will not tolerate foreign entities with malicious intentions.

"This is a warning to all who threaten the safety and security of our province. You will never succeed. We will pursue this joint investigation to demonstrate our commitment to justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights," Gonzales said.

The solon also highlighted the historical significance of Bacolor, which served as the capital of Pampanga from 1904-1905 and even acted as the de facto capital of the Philippines from 1762-1764.

He also recounted the devastating impact of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, which left Bacolor as ground zero.

Gonzales stressed that Kapampangans are "warriors."

"We brought back the town of Bacolor, the whole province. In 1995, when lahar devastated Pampanga, you couldn't see anything here. And now we are in this place – we have a lot of development," said the lawmaker.

Gonzales also pointed to the significant progress made in Bacolor, including the creation of Don Honorio Ventura State University, which he spearheaded during his time in the 14th Congress. He cited the university's expansion, with a new campus in the City of San Fernando, as a testament to the community's hard work and dedication.

"The Bacolor you see today is paid from the blood, sweat, and tears of every anak ng Bacolor and Pampanga," said Gonzales. "We will not let this redemption story go in vain. We have sacrificed too much for our municipality or our province to be buried yet again."

Meantime, House Committee on Dangerous Drugs chair Representative Ace Barbers echoed Gonzales' sentiments.

"We are painstakingly putting the pieces together in the hope of bringing justice to the victims. To find legislative solutions, we are determined to leave no stone unturned," said Barbers, as he stressed the the committee's decision to hold the hearing in Pampanga due to evidence of widespread land acquisition by foreign syndicates, the discovery of a warehouse containing 560 kilos of shabu, and the operation of illegal POGOs within the province.

"We are in this venue because the committee believes that here in Pampanga, a lot of land has been bought by these syndicates, as evidenced by what the committee uncovered. Not just thousands of hectares," said Barbers.

The joint committee hearing -- a first of its kind -- is expected to uncover truth related to illegal activities in the province, including POGO operations, human trafficking issues, human rights violations, and other related matters.

The quad committee includes the House Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety chaired by Rep. Dan Fernandez, Human Rights panel chaired by Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante, and the Committee on Public Accounts headed by Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano.