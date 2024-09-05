Over 100K flu-like cases logged by DoH

The Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday has reported a surge in influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) across the country in recent weeks, primarily attributed to the ongoing rainy season.

Data from the agency showed that from 1 January to 24 August 2024, a total of 102,216 ILI cases were recorded — 18 percent lower than the 125,153 cases reported during the same period in 2023.

However, the department has observed a noticeable increase in cases over the past three to four weeks.

All regions except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have seen a rise in ILI cases in the last four weeks.

In the period from 11 to 24 August, the DoH recorded 5,006 ILI cases, though this figure may change as late reports are still being processed.

To address the increasing number of cases, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged the public to take preventive measures against ILIs.

“Eat well, stay active, and get vaccinated,” Herbosa said. “Wash and clean hands often, and wear a mask properly when sick or in crowded conditions to safeguard everyone’s health.”

He also assured the public that the DoH is in the process of procuring influenza vaccines, with the bidding process set to begin on 6 September.

ILIs are characterized by common symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, colds, body aches and headaches. The top three causes of ILIs in the Philippines during this reporting period are influenza A, rhinovirus and enterovirus.