Kapampangan heritage comes alive at Kalalangan Fest

The vibrant Kapampangan culture was celebrated at the Kalalangan Weekend Fest, which took place from 31 August to 1 September 2024, at the scenic Acacia Park in Filinvest Mimosa Plus.

Hosted by Filinvest, the event provided an immersive experience into the rich artistic heritage of this distinguished Philippine region.

Festival-goers enjoyed a dynamic array of activities, engaging with local artists and artisans in an interactive and picturesque outdoor setting. Surrounded by natural beauty, attendees reveled in a lively yet cozy atmosphere while celebrating and appreciating the region’s arts and crafts.

They were captivated by Kapampangan sketch artist Gwen Timoteo’s live sessions, where she created personalized mementos in diverse artistic styles.

Filinvest Mimosa Plus proved an ideal venue for this cultural event. Its lush outdoor setting not only enhanced the arts and crafts theme but also highlighted the venue’s suitability for community and cultural activities. This urban leisure destination was thoughtfully designed to showcase local talent and celebrate traditions.

The Kulitan calligraphy, preserved by Ágúman Kalalangan Súlat Kapampángan (AGKAS), captured the attention of many, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich heritage. Engaging workshops on traditional calligraphy and pottery further honored these age-old practices, inspiring the younger generation to appreciate and preserve them.

“Holding the Kalangan Weekend Fest at Filinvest Mimosa Plus is our way of celebrating Kapampangan pride and showcasing the rich culture of the region. Knowing that Clark is a growing tourist hotspot, this event provides the perfect opportunity to introduce the beauty of Kapampangan heritage to today's modern community. By hosting it outdoors, in a place where people can jog, bike, and connect with nature, we create an environment that invites everyone to experience the vibrancy of local culture in a unique and engaging way," said Don Ubaldo, First Vice President for Filinvest Townships.

Festival-goers also showed their artistic side by creating their own pottery pieces for souvenirs at the Pottery Workshop, which highlights the heritage of South Pampanga, known for its clay industries.

In addition to visual arts, the event provided a full sensory experience for attendees with live acoustic performances that created a festive atmosphere, and the Eats by the Park Food Bazaar, which combined artistic explorations with a delightful array of delicious treats.