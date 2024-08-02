Eat-all-you-can fruits to highlight Kidapawan Fest

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — All roads lead to Kidapawan City, North Cotabato as it celebrates its Timpupo Festival (Harvest Festival) 2024 from 10 to 18 August 2024, featuring a 1.5-kilometer long display of fruits native to Kidapawan.

Kidapawan Mayor Pao Evangelista said in a statement that the local government will be preparing a 1.5-kilometer display of all fruits of the city for local and foreign tourists to enjoy. The king of fruit, durian, will be one of the fruits up for the taking along with lansones, rambutan, mangosteen, and many others.

The local chief executive, however, said that a no-take-home policy will be strictly implemented.

The name of the week-long event is derived from a local term "timpupo" which means to harvest and enjoy the bounty that the foot of Mount Apo produces.

"It’s an eat-all-you-can-treat event," Evangelista declared.