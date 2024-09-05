Garcia won't file case against Marcoleta

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia said Thursday that he will no longer file a case against Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta.

In August, Garcia said he is eyeing to file an ethics complaint against Marcoleta who claimed he owned offshore bank accounts.

Marcoleta earlier alleged that at least P1 billion worth of funds were transferred from South Korean-based banks to 49 offshore accounts supposedly linked to Garcia.

"Ako naman talaga, nung una sinasabi ko na na wala naman talaga akong intensyon mag-file ng kaso. So yung ginawa sa akin ay ipagpapasa-Diyos ko na lamang (Well I already said earlier that I have no intentions to file a case. So the thing that he has done to me, I will just leave it to God),” Garcia said.

The Comelec chief appealed to the lawmaker to just devote their time to more important issues.

“Kung pag-uusapan namin ang mga isyu patungkol sa makina, patungkol sa contractor, patungkol sa kontrata na pinasok ng Comelec, malaking bagay iyon sa kaalaman, sa kagalingan ng ating mamamayan (If we’re gonna talk about the issues about the machines, about rhe contractors, about the contracts, it will raise awareness, it will benefit the public),” Garcia continued.

He also urged Bayanihan Para sa Karangalan at Kaunlaran ng mga Pilipino (BAYANIHAN) to withdraw their ethics complaint and possible disbarment case against Marcoleta.

"Samahan niyo na lang kami sa paghahanda para sa halalan (Just join us with our preparations in next year’s polls),” Garcia said.

However, Garcia urged the National Bureau of Investigation to continue probing the case against him and the members of the Special Bids and Awards Committee, which was filed by former Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice.

“So be it. We are willing to defend ourselves and defend the contract that we entered,” Garcia said.

Last month, Erice filed graft charges against Garcia and seven other Comelec officials over the allegedly anomalous awarding of an P18-billion contract to a Miru Systems as service provider for the 2025 midterm elections.